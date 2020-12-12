Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Buy

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $549.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 112,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 77,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

