Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $610.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

