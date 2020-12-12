General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Finance by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

