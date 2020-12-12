Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.80.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $201.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.34 and a beta of 2.30. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $211.36.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.