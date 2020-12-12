Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOCS. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FOCS opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

