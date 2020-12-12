Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Hold

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.