Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Strong Sell

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

EVBN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of EVBN opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.