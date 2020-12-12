Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.34.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $609.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $654.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,588.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.