Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. eMagin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

