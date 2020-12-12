DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $809,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

