Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

CYAD opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.