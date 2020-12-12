Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IEA. ValuEngine downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $458,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.