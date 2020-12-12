Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSLLY. Citigroup downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.60. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.