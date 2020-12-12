Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to “Hold”

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of CLNC opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 37.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,655 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

