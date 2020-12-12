Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 7,705,193 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,378,000. GEM Realty Capital purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colony Capital by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

