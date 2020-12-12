AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.38.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4715764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

