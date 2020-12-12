Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $36.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ASAN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

