Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to “Hold”

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $305.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

