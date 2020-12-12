CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $303,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,959 shares of company stock worth $2,164,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

