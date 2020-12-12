Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.43). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million.

SLGL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL opened at $9.21 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

