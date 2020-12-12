Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

