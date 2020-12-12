Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $20.79.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

