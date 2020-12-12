Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

