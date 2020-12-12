Robert Darwent Sells 3,000,114 Shares of Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) Stock

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) insider Robert Darwent sold 3,000,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £6,450,245.10 ($8,427,286.52).

LON LGRS opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £223.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46. Loungers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.60 ($3.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90.

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of December 4, 2019, it operated 161 sites, including 133 Lounge and 28 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

