Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

