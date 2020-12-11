US Bancorp DE Sells 1,100 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 244.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $163.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $263,650.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,159 shares of company stock worth $40,066,722. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

