State Street Corp Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.98% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $24,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.