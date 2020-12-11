Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,362 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 40,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

