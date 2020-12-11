Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $621,000 in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

MIK opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

