Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 2,163,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 846.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 846,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Macquarie upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SGMS opened at $41.65 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $131,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

