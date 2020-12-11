Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 114.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 92,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $506,655. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

