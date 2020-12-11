US Bancorp DE Has $129,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

