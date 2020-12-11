Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Safehold were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Safehold by 323.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,224 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $541,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,623,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,383,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 36,981 shares of company stock worth $2,088,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

