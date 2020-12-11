Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 108 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dover were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.