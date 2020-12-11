Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $776,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,481.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.