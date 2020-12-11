State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of Ultra Clean worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

