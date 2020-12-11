Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.
Syneos Health stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock valued at $421,550,341. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,218,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,313,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,047,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.