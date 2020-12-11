Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock valued at $421,550,341. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,218,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,313,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,047,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.