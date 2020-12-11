State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 303,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Archrock worth $26,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Archrock by 93.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Archrock by 90.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Archrock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

