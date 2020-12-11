State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,429 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 109.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

