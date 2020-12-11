California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $358,155.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,832,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.