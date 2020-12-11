Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth about $733,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE:GFF opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.