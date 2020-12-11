Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

