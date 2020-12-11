Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.20% of Radius Health worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.05 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

