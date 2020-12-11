State Street Corp Trims Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

State Street Corp lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.32% of United Natural Foods worth $27,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

UNFI stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

