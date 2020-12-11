International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 91.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

IBOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

