Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 344 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Paper were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

