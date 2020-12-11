UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 230.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $873,892. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

