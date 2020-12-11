Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,893.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,291,039 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 713,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

AR stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

