Sei Investments Co. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 735,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zumiez by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,886 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 158,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,311 shares of company stock worth $6,165,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

