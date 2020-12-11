Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509,416 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of Party City Holdco worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 411,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,492,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.70 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.